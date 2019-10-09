Home States Kerala

Koodathayi mass murders: Jolly tried to kill more people as parents with girl children made her jealous, says SP

The accused had used the same method to try and kill them too—by mixing cyanide in food.

Jollyamma Joseph being brought out of the District Crime Branch office in Vadakara to be produced before the Thamarassery court.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Kozhikode Rural SP KG Simon, who is supervising the probe into the Koodathayi multiple murder, on Tuesday said that Jollyamma, alias Jolly, prime accused in the case, had tried to kill more persons, including two girls and relatives. The targets include a former Thamarassery additional tahsildar’s daughter Jayasree; daughter of Renji Thomas, sister of Roy Thomas; and a businessman. 

The accused had used the same method to try and kill them too—by mixing cyanide in food. According to the police officer, she tried to kill the two girls as parents with girl children made her jealous. But the attempts failed when the families of the targeted victims grew suspicious about Jolly’s behaviour. 

However, the officer did not reveal her intention behind the third attempt and it is also not clear why these families had not filed police complaints. Jayasree had courted controversy for allegedly helping Jolly in forging documents to grab the family property. According to police sources, Jolly had also confessed to her involvement in the murder attempt against Roy’s sister Renji Thomas.

