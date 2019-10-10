Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: Police get custody of Jolly, two other accused for six days

Jollyamma alias Jolly Joseph, 47, her relative MS Mathew, 44, and goldsmith Prajikumar, 48, are the accused in the six murders which happened over a span of 14 years from 2002 to 2016.

Published: 10th October 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Jollyamma (face covered)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Thamarasserry Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (II) has remanded the three accused in the Koodathayi multiple murder case to six days of police custody.

Jollyamma alias Jolly Joseph, 47, her relative MS Mathew, 44, and goldsmith Prajikumar, 48, are the accused in the six murders which happened over a span of 14 years from 2002 to 2016. The district crime branch (DCB) which is probing the case had sought custody of the trio for 11 days.

Jolly allegedly murdered her in-laws Tom Thomas, Annamma Thomas, ex-husband Roy Thomas, relatives MM Mathew, Sily and Sily's two-year-old daughter Alphine to grab property and marry Shaju, the husband of Sily. After the death of Jolly's husband Roy and Shaju's wife Sily, Jolly and Shaju got married in 2017.

The police have charged Jolly only with the murder of Roy Thomas as a postmortem was conducted in this case alone which indicated the presence of cyanide. It is alleged that Jolly gave poison-laced food and drink to all the deceased. The accused will be taken to the DCB office soon after a medical checkup. 

