Koodathayi murders: Two more families demand probe into kin’s death

KOZHIKODE: Following Rural SP KG Simon’s revelation that Jollyamma had made attempts to kill many people including relatives, especially minor girls, two families have demanded police probe into the mysterious deaths of their kin. However, they have not lodged any complaint so far.

Deceased Tom Thomas’ brother Dominic’s wife Elsamma alleged Jollyamma had financial dealings with her younger son Suneesh. The 28-year-old died following a minor bike accident in 2008, but Elsamma said he died soon after returning from Jollyamma’s house.

Elsamma further alleged the accused had involvement also in the death of Vincent, son of Augustine, another brother of Tom. The 24-year-old was found hanging in his house in 2002. Jollyamma had financial dealings with him as well. The youth was facing severe financial crisis at the time of death.

On Tuesday, Rohit - son of Congress leader Ramakrishnan who died in circumstances similar to the death of six others - had demanded a probe into his father’s death, saying both were close friends. The police recorded Rohit’s statement.