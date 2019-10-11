Home States Kerala

Muthoot Finance staff call off strike after talks 

Published: 11th October 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The two-month strike by employees of gold-finance company Muthoot Finance Ltd was called off on Thursday after the company agreed to some of the demands raised by trade unions including reinstatement of all suspended staff members and a hike in salaries.

The company has also agreed to open all its 611 branches in Kerala from Friday. A company spokesman said all suspended employees will be reinstated, and an interim relief of `500 per month will be paid to the employees as ‘salary advance’. He said while the suspended employees will be reinstated, inquiries will continue and necessary action will be taken after the probe, if required.

K N Gopinath, state secretary of CITU, said the company has agreed to almost all their demands. “We have called off our strike as we have reached a compromise with the authorities. They have agreed to almost all of our demands and we are satisfied. Mainly they have reinstated seven of their sacked staff and revoked the suspension of 41 others,” he said. 

“With this, it is proved that they have accepted that all the persons who have been fighting against the management were its staff. The company has also agreed to open all of their 611 branches in Kerala,” he said.

