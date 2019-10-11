Home States Kerala

Sabarimala airport: Land  acquisition to be a steep climb

The office of Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan dismissed the Church’s claims, saying the process for filing civil suits is under way. 

Published: 11th October 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Indicating a bumpy road ahead for the state government with regard to the land acquisition for the proposed airport for Sabarimala devotees, the Believers Eastern Church on Thursday claimed that the Cheruvally Estate, the proposed site, is not at all a property in dispute and ascertained the Church’s undisputed ownership right on it.

The Church’s response came a day after a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to go ahead with the acquisition of the Cheruvally Estate, spread over Erumeli South and Manimala villages, for constructing the greenfield airport.In his Facebook post, Fr Sijo Pandapallil, manager and official spokesperson of the church, said there is no case pending in any of the courts with regard to the ownership of the estate. “The Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court have given the verdicts in favour of the Church regarding the ownership of the estate, dismissing all claims by the government,” he said.
Fr Pandapallil, who stated they have no knowledge of the government’s procedures other than what they have learnt from the media, added the church is not against the government or its developmental plans. 

In a video post, Fr Pandapallil said both the High Court and Supreme Court abrogated the order of Special Officer M G Rajamanickam to take over the estate and issued orders in favour of the Church. “At the same time, the court had directed the state government to approach civil courts with solid evidence in case of any disputes regarding the title deed of the property. Since the government has not filed any case so far, there is no dispute over the ownership of the property,” he said.

Govt position

The office of Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan dismissed the Church’s claims, saying the process for filing civil suits is under way. 

“The High Court had only permitted the Believers Church to remit the land tax and replant the rubber trees. The order has clearly stated that any decision on the property’s ownership will be subject to the civil court adjudication. Accordingly, a direction has been issued to the district collectors concerned to file civil suits claiming ownership of these properties in respective local courts,” said a source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala airport Sabarimala
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp