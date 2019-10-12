Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: Accused taken to crime spots for evidence collection

In the morning itself, the house was crammed with a huge crowd waiting to catch a glimpse of Jolly and her accomplices.

Police taking Prime accused Jollyamma to house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery.

Police taking Prime accused Jollyamma to house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Koodathayi multiple murder case on Friday took the accused to crime spots for collecting evidence. Prime accused Joliyamma, alias Jolly, co-accused M S Mathew and Preji Kumar were taken to Ponnamattom house, residence of the deceased family, and other scenes related to the crime series. Evidence collection was held in the murder case of Roy Thomas, ex-husband of Jolly, and the probe team reportedly got vital evidence.

In the morning itself, the house was crammed with a huge crowd waiting to catch a glimpse of Jolly and her accomplices. At 10.50 am, police vehicles carrying the accused reached the house. People gathered on the premises of the house and greeted the accused with whistles and catcalls. The three accused were brought to the spot in separate vehicles and they moved into the house with their faces covered. A large number of policemen were posted there and they managed the crowd.

Police spent around three hours at the house where the probe team reportedly collected some vital evidence, which includes a bottle used for keeping cyanide. Also, Jolly, who appeared cool, responded to all questions of police officers without any anxiety and fear. She made a statement that the poison used for killing Roy was given by co-accused Mathew.

After completing the three-hours-long evidence collection, the police brought the accused to the house of Mathew Manjadiyil, another victim in the murder series, at 2 pm. The crowd was also seen moving to the second spot along with the police vehicle. Later, Jolly was taken her husband Shaju’s house at Pulikkayam at 3 pm for evidence collection.

The police team spent around an hour at Pulikkayam and returned to Thamarassery at 4 pm. The co-accused accompanied Jolly in the trip to a dental clinic where Sily, wife of Shaju, collapsed after allegedly consuming cyanide given by Jolly.

Interrogation will continue today
The probe team will continue interrogation of the accused on Saturday. The police custody of the accused will end on Wednesday

