Maradu flats demolition: Impact will be limited to 100 metres, says expert

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The impact of the demolition activities planned for Maradu apartments will not go beyond 100 metres, said SB Sarwate, who was appointed by the government to oversee the proceedings. His comments came after a visit to the apartments along with technical experts on Friday.

“Demolition of the four apartments is not a big task. The impact of the demolition will not go beyond 100 metres as we will be taking all necessary safety measures. Residents in nearby areas will not be affected. Their properties will be safe,” said Sarwate.

He said the technical committee has directed the agencies to use cushion effect to avoid the vibration at the time of demolition. “Since it is a controlled implosion, dust particles will not go beyond a certain level. Security measures like stopping of pumping from IOC and eviction of people up to 200 metres will be taken,” he said.

He said the method of demolition will be finalised based on the preliminary report of two companies which will carry out the work. “There are several types of demolition techniques. Safety is the prime concern while carrying out the demolition. Our team will also provide necessary advice to the agencies during the various stages of demolition,” he said.