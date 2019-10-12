Home States Kerala

Maradu flats demolition: Impact will be limited to 100 metres, says expert

The impact of the demolition activities planned for Maradu apartments will not go beyond 100 metres, said S B Sarwate, who was appointed by the government to oversee the proceedings.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Demolition expert S B Sarwate inspecting the flats along with sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh and other officials on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The impact of the demolition activities planned for Maradu apartments will not go beyond 100 metres, said SB Sarwate, who was appointed by the government to oversee the proceedings. His comments came after a visit to the apartments along with technical experts on Friday.

“Demolition of the four apartments is not a big task. The impact of the demolition will not go beyond 100 metres as we will be taking all necessary safety measures. Residents in nearby areas will not be affected. Their properties will be safe,” said Sarwate.

He said the technical committee has directed the agencies to use cushion effect to avoid the vibration at the time of demolition. “Since it is a controlled implosion, dust particles will not go beyond a certain level. Security measures like stopping of pumping from IOC and eviction of people up to 200 metres will be taken,” he said.

He said the method of demolition will be finalised based on the preliminary report of two companies which will carry out the work. “There are several types of demolition techniques. Safety is the prime concern while carrying out the demolition. Our team will also provide necessary advice to the agencies during the various stages of demolition,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
demolition Maradu flats
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp