Home States Kerala

Maradu flats: Govt to sign demolition plan with two firms on Saturday

Companies asked to submit demolition plan in 10 days; to sign third-party insurance to deal with any damage caused to nearby houses and buildings

Published: 12th October 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Devoid of residents, Holy Faith H20 (left) and Alfa Serene (right) apartment complexes stand illuminated at night, perhaps for the last time | Pics: Arun Angela

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Inching close to the demolition of four flat complexes at Maradu, the state government on Saturday will sign an agreement with the two companies selected to execute the controlled implosion. The decision to sign the agreement came after SB Sarwate, an Indore-based controlled implosion expert, gave his final nod to the technical committee to select the two short-listed companies —Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and Chennai-based Vijay Steels. Fort Kochi Sub Collector S Snehil Kumar Singh, who is the special officer monitoring the demolition process, said the agreement with the companies will be inked on Saturday.

“We hope the Maradu municipal council gives its final approval on Saturday. Only after the permission of the council, an agreement can be signed. Once the agreement gets completed, the buildings will be handed over to the companies,” said Singh. He said the selection of companies was mainly based on their experience and expertise in demolition.

“We have asked the two agencies to submit a demolition plan in 10 days. Based on this, an action plan will be adopted. The local people need not worry about the demolition as we have given more importance to the safety aspect during the actual implosion,” he said.

The sub-collector also said the agencies will sign the third party insurance to deal with any damage caused to nearby houses and buildings due to the demolition. It is learnt that the companies are planning to take an insurance coverage of Rs 100 crore to meet any untoward incident. It is also learnt Chief Secretary Tom Jose has decided to conduct a meeting with the companies on October 21 to discuss the demolition plan.

“That is why the sub-collector has asked us to prepare a demolition plan within 10 days. We will finalise which demolition method is suitable for the Maradu high-rises and this will be discussed with the chief secretary,” said a company official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
demolition Maradu flats
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp