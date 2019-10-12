Maradu flats: Govt to sign demolition plan with two firms on Saturday

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Inching close to the demolition of four flat complexes at Maradu, the state government on Saturday will sign an agreement with the two companies selected to execute the controlled implosion. The decision to sign the agreement came after SB Sarwate, an Indore-based controlled implosion expert, gave his final nod to the technical committee to select the two short-listed companies —Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and Chennai-based Vijay Steels. Fort Kochi Sub Collector S Snehil Kumar Singh, who is the special officer monitoring the demolition process, said the agreement with the companies will be inked on Saturday.

“We hope the Maradu municipal council gives its final approval on Saturday. Only after the permission of the council, an agreement can be signed. Once the agreement gets completed, the buildings will be handed over to the companies,” said Singh. He said the selection of companies was mainly based on their experience and expertise in demolition.

“We have asked the two agencies to submit a demolition plan in 10 days. Based on this, an action plan will be adopted. The local people need not worry about the demolition as we have given more importance to the safety aspect during the actual implosion,” he said.

The sub-collector also said the agencies will sign the third party insurance to deal with any damage caused to nearby houses and buildings due to the demolition. It is learnt that the companies are planning to take an insurance coverage of Rs 100 crore to meet any untoward incident. It is also learnt Chief Secretary Tom Jose has decided to conduct a meeting with the companies on October 21 to discuss the demolition plan.

“That is why the sub-collector has asked us to prepare a demolition plan within 10 days. We will finalise which demolition method is suitable for the Maradu high-rises and this will be discussed with the chief secretary,” said a company official.