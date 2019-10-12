Home States Kerala

Row over formation of Real Estate Regulatory Authority

The selection committee was chaired by Justice P R Ramachandra Menon, nominated by the Chief Justice of Kerala.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government setting up the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority with former top  bureaucrat P H Kurian as chairman has kicked up a row. With allegations coming up that the authority was constituted against the High Court directive, one of the applicants is all set to move the court against the notification.

As per the notification issued last week, the authority has been constituted with former Revenue Secretary P H Kurian as chairman and Preetha P Menon of Kozhikode and Mathew Francis C of Thiruvananthapuram as full-time members.

The selection committee was chaired by Justice P R Ramachandra Menon, nominated by the Chief Justice of Kerala. Kurian, who was then housing secretary, and B G Harindranath, who was the law secretary, were the other two members. Till mid-December 2018, Kurian was secretary in charge of housing. Later, he retired from government service in January 2019.

There are allegations that the chairman and members of the authority were appointed without a search committee as mandated by the rules. “The search committee is necessary to ensure that only those with adequate knowledge and professional experience are chosen to the posts. However, in this case, the members were appointed without a search committee,” pointed out sources. Following this, one of the candidates approached the High Court seeking a stay on all proceedings for appointment of chairman and members.

The High Court, through an order on September 5, directed the state government not to appoint Kurian if he was in the selection committee for selecting members of the Real Estate Authority as per provisions of the Kerala Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules 2019. However, the government can follow the procedure to constitute the selection committee and go ahead with constitution of the authority, the HC ruled.

With the government constituting the authority without taking into consideration the High Court order in this regard, Joshi H, one of the applicants, is planning to move the court challenging the authority’s formation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Estate Regulatory Authority rera
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp