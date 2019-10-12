Violence against security guard: Accused woman might lose her job at Cusat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 26-year-old woman, who assaulted a security guard at a private hospital during an argument over parking, might well lose her job. Arya Balan, employed as warden at the SC students’ hostel in Cusat, had surrendered before the Aluva police after it became clear that she would be arrested. She was granted bail on Thursday.

Arya was appointed on a contract basis for a three-year period. According to Ajith Mohan, chief warden, Cusat, it has been decided to hand over the reports regarding the case to the university registrar.

“She is working on contract basis. A decision on her future with the university will be taken by the registrar. Due to the police case, there are chances that her contract might get terminated,” he said.

However, the university registrar is the final arbiter, he added. Arya’s contract runs until March 2020.

Additionally, it has come to light that Arya was hired in violation of rules. Sources said a prospective candidate for the warden’s post should be at least 35. “But Arya is just 26,” they said.

However, Ajith Mohan denied the allegations. According to him, he was not aware of any such rules. “The only criterion is that the candidate needs to have cleared graduation and should be willing to devote their time to students,” he said.