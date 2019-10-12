Home States Kerala

Violence against security guard: Accused woman might lose her job at Cusat

The 26-year-old woman, who assaulted a security guard at a private hospital during an argument over parking, might well lose her job.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 26-year-old woman, who assaulted a security guard at a private hospital during an argument over parking, might well lose her job. Arya Balan, employed as warden at the SC students’ hostel in Cusat, had surrendered before the Aluva police after it became clear that she would be arrested. She was granted bail on Thursday.

Arya was appointed on a contract basis for a three-year period. According to Ajith Mohan, chief warden, Cusat, it has been decided to hand over the reports regarding the case to the university registrar.
“She is working on contract basis. A decision on her future with the university will be taken by the registrar. Due to the police case, there are chances that her contract might get terminated,” he said.
However, the university registrar is the final arbiter, he added. Arya’s contract runs until March 2020.
Additionally,  it has come to light that Arya was hired in violation of rules. Sources said a prospective candidate for the warden’s post should be at least 35. “But Arya is just 26,” they said.

However, Ajith Mohan denied the allegations. According to him, he was not aware of any such rules. “The only criterion is that the candidate needs to have cleared graduation and should be willing to devote their time to students,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cusat assault
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp