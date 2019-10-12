Home States Kerala

Vrithakrithyilulla Chathuram, Jallikattu to be screened in IFFK

The Malayalam films were selected by the committee with T V Chandran as chairman and V K Joseph, Sudhakutty, Babu Thiruvalla and Sudevan as members.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two Malayalam films, Vrithakrithyilulla Chathuram by Krishand R and Jallikettu by Lijo Jose Pellissery, have been selected to the ‘International Competition’ section of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Two other Indian movies Aani Maani directed by Fahim lrshad and Lihaafi: The Quilt by Rahat Kazami have also found a place in the competition section.

Among the 12 movies selected in the ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ section, there are films by noted art house directors like Priyanandanan, Shyamaprasad and Biju along with popular films like Kumbalangi Nights, Virus, Uyare and Unda. Of the 14 Malayalam films to be screened in the fest, six are from first-time directors. The 24th IFFK would be held from December 6 to 12 at the state capital.

The Malayalam films were selected by the committee with T V Chandran as chairman and V K Joseph, Sudhakutty, Babu Thiruvalla and Sudevan as members. Seven films were chosen in the ‘India Cinema Now’ section by a jury with P T Kunhu Muhammed as chairman and M C Raja Narayanan, Pradeep Chokli, Sajitha Madathil and Sidhartha Siva as members. Two Marathi films, two Hindi films and one film each from Khasi, Gujarati and Bengali languages have been included in the section.

Films in ‘Indian Cinema Now’
 Anandi Gopal directed by Sameer Vidwans (Marathi)
Axone: Nicholas Kharkongor (Hindi, English)
Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005 : Ananth Mahadevan (Marathi)
Hellaro: Abhishek Shah (Gujarati)
Market / lewduh: Pradip Kurbah (Khasi)
The Funeral / Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi : Seema Pahwa (Hindi)
Without Strings / Binisutoy:  Atanu Ghosh (Bengali)

Films in ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’
Pani: Directed by Santhosh Mandoor
Ishq-Not a Love Story: Anuraj Manohar
Kumbalangi Nights :Madhu C Narayanan
Silencer: Priyanandanan T R
Veyilmarangal: Biju
Virus:  Aashiq Abu
Raudram: Jayaraj R
Oru njayarazcha : Shyamaprasad
And the Oscar Goes To:  Salim Ahmed
Uyare: Manu Ashokan
Kenjira: Manoj Kana
Unda: Khalid Rahman

