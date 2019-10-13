Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: Probe team interrogates Jollyamma

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Koodathayi multiple murder case on Saturday interrogated Jollyamma Joseph, prime accused and mastermind of the crime series. 

Jollyamma Joseph being brought out of the District Crime Branch office in Vadakara to be produced before the Thamarassery court.

Jollyamma Joseph being brought out of the District Crime Branch office in Vadakara to be produced before the Thamarassery court. | ( Photo | EPS )

By Ajit kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Koodathayi multiple murder case on Saturday interrogated Jollyamma Joseph, prime accused and mastermind of the crime series. During the day-long quizzing, the accused made some more revelations about the murder of six family members and the involvement of her accomplices in the crime series. 

During questioning, Joliyamma confessed about her involvement in the murder of one-and-a-half-year-old Alfin, daughter of deceased Sily. According to Rural SP KG Simon, she applied cyanide on a slice of bread meant for the kid. 

Shaju’s sister Ancy gave it to the child without knowing the trap. Soon after having it, the kid collapsed and died, said the police officer. 
The police officer said the accused also revealed that she sourced the cyanide from one more person apart from MS Mathew and Preji Kumar. 

The interrogation will continue on Sunday. The second and third accused will also be interrogated on the same day.

