Kuzhikkattussery residents eagerly await canonisation of Mariam Thresia

For people of Kuzhikkattussery, the life and path of Mariam Thresia have always been an enigma.

Published: 13th October 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

The ancestral home of Mariam Thresia at Puthenchira, where she was born

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: As the canonisation of Blessed Mariam Thresia Chiramel Mankidiyan is all set to happen in the Vatican today, the residents of Kuzhikkattussery near Mala, where the saintly nun died, are waiting with prayers for the solemn occasion. 

At Kuzhikkattussery, one is greeted by banners and hoardings depicting the Mariam Thresia, who founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family, in front of houses, shops and other buildings on either side of the road. Irrespective of religious differences, all the residents are in a festive mood as Mariam Thresia, who cared for the poor and nursed the suffering, is being raised to the altar on Sunday.

“We grew up hearing stories of Mariam Thresia. Even our family members pray to her when we encounter some kind of difficulties in life. We are happy that she is being canonised,” said Prabath, an autorickshaw driver who is a non-Catholic. For people of Kuzhikkattussery, the life and path of Mariam Thresia have always been an enigma.

Born to a once-rich family in Puthenchira, Mariam Thresia lost her mother at the age of 12. But, even before the death of her mother, she experienced an inner calling and she wanted to become a nun. She couldn’t continue her education after second grade. However, she continued her spiritual studies on her own. Though she expressed her wish to become a nun and start a congregation to care for the poor, the clergymen at that time were not convinced. But, Fr Joseph Vithayathil, who was the vicar of the church here, knew the sincerity and hardships she went through and encouraged her. With two friends, Mariam

Thresia continued her service, reaching out to families. 
“At a time when people dreaded smallpox, Mariam Thresia ignored her own safety and went around caring for those afflicted with the deadly disease. Once, she spotted some people carrying a woman afflicted with smallpox wrapped in cadjan to be buried alive. The nun stopped them and untied the mat and gave the woman some water to drink. She comforted her and helped her embrace death without fear,” said Sister Mary Antony, a senior nun of the Holy Family Convent in Kuzhikkattussery. Here, there is a museum that depicts the life of Mariam Thresia, right from birth to her last breath. 

On Saturday, thousands of people from across the state visited the Blessed Mariam Thresia Pilgrim Centre where a one-day retreat was held. On Sunday, parishioners, local residents and believers from other parts of the state will gather in the old church here to witness the canonisation ceremony through a live telecast and later take part in the Holy Mass.

