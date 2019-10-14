Home States Kerala

Kerala nuns exult over canonisation of ‘ministering angel’

Meanwhile, the 200 nuns who flew to the Vatican to witness the ceremony, were on cloud nine.

Nuns pray at Mariam Thresia pilgrim centre at Kuzhikkattussery on Sunday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Their joy knew no bounds and words failed them when they tried to express their happiness over the canonisation of Sr Mariam Thresia. It was a surreal experience for the nuns and the laity, who felt goosebumps watching the ceremony live on TV at Kuzhikkattuserry in Thrissur where the saint was laid to rest. “I travelled to St Mary’s Church, Kuzhikkattusery, only to watch the ceremony on a big screen. It was a moment of pride and joy,” said 80-year-old Sr Marietta, who belongs to the Congregation of the Holy Family established by Mariam Thresia, and is serving in Kalamassery. 

“I am proud to serve in her congregation. She has proved that even with minimal education, one can inspire the whole world. It is also indeed an honour for her to be declared a saint along with Cardinal John Henry Newman, who was one of the significant personalities in the Anglican Church to recover its long-lost Catholic aspects and traditions. He later embraced Catholicism,” she said. 

Meanwhile, the 200 nuns who flew to the Vatican to witness the ceremony, were on cloud nine. “It was a very special experience to witness the ceremony at St Peter’s Square which was filled with prayers. Tears welled up in the eyes of the nuns at the solemn moment when Sr Mariam Thresia was raised to the altar by Pope Francis. Also, watching the Pope so close during a sacred ceremony is a dream come true for every Catholic,” Sr Rosemary, a member of the Congregation of the Holy Family, told TNIE from the Vatican over the phone. 

The Syro Malabar Church also expressed its happiness over the canonisation of Sr Mariam Thresia. “It is a moment of pride for the entire Catholic community, especially the Syro Malabar Church as she was one among us. Her life will continue to inspire the world,” said a spokesperson of the Syro Malabar Church. 

