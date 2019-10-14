Palarivattom flyover is UDF monument of corruption, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a jibe at the previous UDF Government and said the Palarivattom flyover was a monument of the corruption of the Oommen Chandy-led government.

He was addressing an election rally of LDF independent candidate, Manu Roy at Ravipuram in Kochi on Sunday. “Just like what we witnessed in Pala bypolls, the people will vote against the UDF in this by-election too,” he said. Vijayan said Ernakulam has a bright future in development.

“With the intervention of the LDF government, more and more investors are coming up with plans to invest in various business and IT sectors here. This will create more employment opportunities. Once the GAIL pipeline and city gas projects are completed, entire Kochi will benefit immensely,” he added.