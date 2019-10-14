SR Mariam raised to the altar as Kerala’s 4th saint

By Express News Service

VATICAN/KOCHI: SR Mariam Thresia Chiramel, the ministering angel from the tiny Kerala village of Puthenchira near Thrissur, was canonised as a saint along with four other blessed by Pope Francis in a solemn ceremony at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Sunday, in the presence of thousands from across the world.

Fully vested for the Holy Mass, Pope Francis was led to the special altar erected on the Square. Sistine Chapel choir intoned centuries-old Latin hymn ‘Veni Creator’. Giovanni Angelo Becciu, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, read out the biographies of the five candidates to be canonised. Litany of All Saints followed and then the pontiff solemnly declared them saints. The Holy Mass continued after the canonisation ceremony.

Along with Sr Mariam, Cardinal John Henry Newman (England), Sr Giuseppina Vannini (Italy), Sr Dulce Lopes Pontes (Brazil) and Marguerite Baysthe (Switzerland) too were elevated as saints. Sr Mariam thus became the fourth saint from Kerala after St Alphonsa, St Kuriakose Chavara and St Euphrasia.

Thrissur Archdiocese Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath and Mar Jacob Manathodath of Palakkad diocese took part in the service. A tapestry with the picture of Blessed Mariam was unveiled at St Peter’s Basilica.

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry will offer a Thanksgiving Mass on Monday at St Anastasia’s Basilica in Rome where 51 bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church will be co-celebrants. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan led the Indian delegation at the ceremony. Hundreds including MPs and faithful from Kerala took part in the ceremony.