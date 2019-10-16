Home States Kerala

Bald is beautiful, or ask this organisation

 Gone are the days when one used to be ashamed of having a bald head.

Published: 16th October 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 05:50 AM

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  Gone are the days when one used to be ashamed of having a bald head. A research conducted by an American university last year found bald men to be stronger, more successful and attractive. If anyone still feels baldness is letting him down, then a group of 35 people in Malappuram has formed a statewide organisation to help him regain confidence.

The All-Kerala Bald Headed People’s Association (AKBHPA) aims to build on the camaraderie by organising various events like marathon and programmes for charity.“The organisation will add celebrities from various fields as members. Their presence should give us more strength and visibility,” said AKBHPA chairman Muneer Bugari.

A senior actor had come up with the idea.
“We formed a WhatsApp group for bald men in Malappuram district a couple of years ago. A senior actor was the inspiration behind it. Though he left the group, nearly 200 remained as its members,” said Muneer.Committee member Abdul Rasheed N P said the organisation wants to play the lead role in the fight against hair-fixing companies’ exploitation of bald men.

“Several companies are making huge profits by selling hair-growth products by making false promises. Some others are producing wigs using hair donated for cancer patients, which is also unethical,” said Abdul.

Malappuram-based psychologist Shaji K P said bald-headed people should embrace their condition.
“Most bald men think they don’t look attractive. But the fact is many of them are successful and more attractive than men with thick hair. A bald man should try not to care about his baldness. It’s the best way out for him,” said Shaji.

TAGS
All-Kerala Bald Headed People’s Association AKBHPA
