Kerala bypolls: In Konni, it is development versus faith

"The time has come for us to alienate the foreign streams of ideology that don't respect our traditional beliefs and practices. Use your votes wisely..."

That is the message a loudspeaker-laden BJP campaign van blares out as it attempts to rouse a half-awake Konni town on a sunny morning that sees only office-goers and school children on the road.

A heated debate breaks out at the autorickshaw stand in the heart of the town as the vehicle passes by.

"It is a shame that they are making this a poll agenda when there are many significant developmental issues in the constituency. When there are terrible roads and half-built bridges, should Sabarimala be your primary focus? They are trying to reap political mileage by counting on people's religious beliefs," Rajan (name changed), an auto driver, says.

He is quickly countered by his friend Gopi, a member of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangam, who argues that people are fed up with both the LDF and UDF and are in search of an alternative. "Religious beliefs are important for people and there is no shame in standing by it. They talk big about development, but how much development do you see here? It is high time for people to ostracise their development gimmicks," he says.

Many shops and government offices are yet to be opened, but campaigning is already in top gear with SUVs playing campaign songs and squads roaming around sticking posters and distributing pamphlets.

Many believe Konni will witness a photo finish as they feel all the three prominent fronts have fielded the best candidates possible. But the LDF and UDF have a slight upper hand over the BJP, they say.

The CPM's KU Janeesh Kumar, who is a state-level leader of the DYFI, is pitted against former Pathanamthitta DCC president P Mohanraj and K Surendran of the BJP.

At least for Prabhakaran, a porter at China junction, the choice is clear.

"K Surendran will increase the BJP's vote share but is unlikely to win. Their focus is on Sabarimala while the Congress and CPM stress on developmental achievements. This will cost him the minority votes," he says.

"The UDF will not have it easy like they did all these years. Adoor Prakash is no longer the candidate and people are unhappy about the condition of the roads here. LDF's KU Janeesh Kumar is a young man from Konni itself while the other two can't even cast a vote here. Also isn't it always good to have an MLA from the ruling side?" he asks.

But Antony Paulose (name changed), who runs a plywood store, disagrees. He says that though Adoor Prakash is not the MLA anymore, he remains the darling of the people and his campaigning for P Mohanraj will help the Congress retain the seat.

"Many bridges that the former UDF government started building remain incomplete even after three years of the Left government. The medical college has also been neglected by the current government. Konni has stood with the Congress for over 23 years now, and nothing has happened for the people to abandon their faith in the party," he says.

Situated a few kilometres from Konni town, Kalanjoor Panchayat has the most number of voters in the constituency at 28,228. Here too, people feel both the LDF and UDF have equal chances of winning, while one can't write off the BJP as well. The Konni Medical College and connectivity are the priorities for most voters.

"The UDF claims the credit for bringing the medical college, civil station and KSRTC bus stand goes to their MLA. But in reality, none of these is fully completed yet. Is this how a constituency that had stood with the same person or organisation for over two decades is rewarded? They say one crore rupees is spent each year from the MLA fund to take care of colonies in Konni, but most of them remain in a terrible condition," says Sangesh, a local CPM cadre at a booth committee office of the LDF.

He adds that the ruling front enjoys a slight upper hand due to the Pinarayi government's pro-people measures including renovating the Konni-Ponkunna road stretch.

Sangesh's confidence is, however, not echoed by Sarojini, a middle-aged voter, who says she has not decided whom to support yet. The dilapidated condition of the roads is a major concern but she is not completely happy with the current government as well.

"The Pathanapuram road was unattended for almost two years, making travel difficult for vehicles and pedestrians alike. Renewal work began only after people organised mass protests," she says.

Though the LDF workers highlight the fact that the Pinarayi government has allotted Rs 347 crore for the medical college, she is still not happy with the facilities available.

Konni goes to the polls on October 21, along with four other constituencies in the state. The constituency will witness a byelection for the first time as the sitting MLA Adoor Prakash had contested successfully for the Lok Sabha from Attingal.