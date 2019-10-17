Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: Cops suspect involvement of Jolly’s family

 The probe team suspects the involvement of the family of Jollyamma Thomas alias Jolly, key accused in the Koodathayi multiple murder case, in the crime series.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi.

File photo of police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The probe team suspects the involvement of the family of Jollyamma Thomas alias Jolly, key accused in the Koodathayi multiple murder case, in the crime series. Accordingly, the team will initiate a detailed interrogation of family members at Kattappana in Idukki.

In a report submitted before the Thamarassry Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking extension of police custody of the accused, the probe team said Jolly’s family had attempted to get anticipatory bail for her. Just before the arrest, she had contacted her family. Hence, the family’s involvement in the murder is suspected. It has been decided to conduct a detailed probe. 

Hinting that Jolly got the support of more government officers, the team said she had falsely mentioned her occupation as NIT lecturer in the ration card to mislead her family and others. 
Meanwhile, Preji Kumar, the third accused, confessed that he got the cyanide used in the killings from Coimbatore. The probe team will initiate an evidence collection trip to Coimbatore with the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koodathayi murders Jollyamma Thomas
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp