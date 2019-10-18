How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: It was not the police who blew the lid off six serial murders at Koodathayi in Kozhikode.

For that, the same police had twice dismissed the case as natural deaths.

But it is the relentless probe and indomitable spirit of two siblings, 44-year old Rojo Thomas and his two-year younger sister Renji Thomas of Ponnamattam family for the quest of truth to know the reason behind the death of their parents (Tom Jose and Annamma) and brother (Roy Thomas) and others which unravelled the mystery behind the serial killing Kerala has ever witnessed.

The shock of Ponnamattam family has not evaporated till now as none can digest the fact that Jolly Joseph, the daughter-in-law of Ponnamattam had committed the crime. Jolly was that affable, friendly and respectable to all.

In an exclusive chat with TINE, Rojo and Renji, narrates the detailed investigation path they tread to unravel Jolly, the prime accused of the six murder in Koodathayi. Rojo is an accountant, settled in Florida in US and Renji, Vice-Principal of a CBSE School at Vaikom, who earlier was an English teacher in a college in Colombo.

Connect with Pinarayi mass murder

Starting the conversation Renji said, "The grit we have shown to take up the case can be attributed to the Pinarayi mass murder case, where a young woman Soumya killed her parents and daughter through poison-laced food last year. But she was caught finally. The Pinarayi case gave us the confidence to move ahead as we could relate it to ours. Thanks to Soumya," said Renji.

"When we decided to pursue the case, I have told Rojo that this is a challenge because we didn't have any strong evidence about the incident that happened several years ago," recalled Renji.

But for two reasons we would have backed off

There were two instances where we would have backed off from pursuing the case, said Renji and Rojo.

First, had Jolly not adamant about the fake will she prepared and two, if Jolly would have not married Shaju Sakariya, our first cousin.

Since both these instances happened, we stick to our decision to move ahead in this fight", said Renji.

Rojo breaks NIT-C myth in 2012

"In 2012 itself, I have proved that Jolly was not a staff at NIT-C (National Institute of Technology-Calicut). Nobody believed me and Renji then. When I was at home after the issue regarding fake WILL came up, I noticed Jolly was not going for her job. When asked, she said there is a strike going on in the institution. Since the reply was not convincing, I decided to go personally to NIT-C and inquire."

"The search started from the NIT-C campus school, NIT-C Higher Secondary School, Regional Engineering college School, main Engineering college, the techno-management institution etc. By the end of the search, I understood that there is no such a staff called Jolly working in any of the centers in the campus."

"When this was asked to Jolly, she pleaded to let her go," Rojo explained.

Later Jolly herself started spreading among relatives and neighbours that I am trying to spread fake news against her, he added.

Relatives formed a committee to oppose

Rojo says that several people including relatives called them every day since the filing of a complaint to probe the deaths.

"Their demand was to convince us to back off from the complaint. But Renji and I were very adamant with the decision we took. Even a committee was formed among the relatives against the opening of the grave. Even though it evoked apprehensions, we later were least bothered. Since I was back to the USA for my work, Renji was running to and fro. This helped Renji to work more effectively as people were unware of the fact that Renji was running behind the case," Rojo added.

So, what would you feel now after the unravelling of the gut-wrenching crime trail?

"There is God, that is for certain," signed off Renji looking above and Rojo nodded in agreement.