Home States Kerala

Kerala, Netherlands explore ties in areas of mutual interest

The proposed areas of cooperation include sports medicine, international competitions, tie-ups with Dutch football and hockey associations: CM

Published: 18th October 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visiting the Dutch Palace at Mattanchery in Kochi on Thursday | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The relationship with the Netherlands is very important to Kerala government and the state is trying to explore cooperation in various areas of mutual interest with the Dutch, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday. While addressing King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at a special meet held at Taj Malabar Hotel, the chief minister said after the visit by a team led by him to the Netherlands recently, both sides have been jointly working to take the relationship forward and formalise the cooperation.

“We are preparing Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between Netherland’s TNO-Big Data Value Centre and International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) and Kerala government to set up a Centre of Excellence in the Internet of Things and develop labs for smart and sustainable village projects.

Another MoU will be in sports, for technical collaboration in the field of sports development. The proposed areas of cooperation include sports medicine, international competitions, association with Dutch football and hockey associations,” said the chief minister.

He said some other key proposals were also being explored as part of Kerala-Dutch collaboration. “These include implementation of the action plan by Dutch Disaster Risk Reduction Team and a Centre of Excellence in fruits and vegetables under Indo-Dutch Action Plan at Regional Research Station,Wayanad,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netherlands Kerala King Willem-Alexander Queen Maxima
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp