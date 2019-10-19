'NSS only resort for Opposition': Achuthanandan rebuts G Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran Communist leader VS Achuthanandan has come down heavily on Congress leader K Sudhakaran who mocked his intellectual faculties. In a Facebook post, the CPM leader didn't spare the leadership of NSS (Nair Service Society) either.

"Oldies who are both with dry brains are busy trying to analyse the contents of my skull. The masses lend an ear to talks about the state's development, and not to the blabberings of some aged youth. But what more can one expect other than the smell of black dye from such dry skulls!" said VS.

Mocking at the UDF, VS said NSS has now become the only resort for the Opposition. "At least now they should realise that there no longer exist communities that dance to the tune of one who dons the garb of a Pope among them. If they had the courage they should have talked about the development of the state or its social security initiatives. But they simply avoid these so as not to get the public thinking," the post read.

The CPM leader also felt that the UDF was worried about the coming by-elections, as is evident from their statements. Referring to the floods and the financial crisis that the country is undergoing, VS said the Opposition did not seem interested in any of these issues.

"The UDF, which is acting like BJP's B team, is not interested in any such issue. All they do is harp about Sabarimala. It was the BJP which argued for women entry to Sabarimala. When the Supreme Court accepted their demand, it was the BJP that first welcomed the decision. But when the order was implemented on ground, the UDF and the BJP are ironically protesting against it," said VS.

