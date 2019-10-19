Home States Kerala

'NSS only resort for Opposition': Achuthanandan rebuts G Sudhakaran

Mocking at the UDF, VS said NSS has now become the only resort for the Opposition.

Published: 19th October 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Senior CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran Communist leader VS Achuthanandan has come down heavily on Congress leader K Sudhakaran who mocked his intellectual faculties. In a Facebook post, the CPM leader didn't spare the leadership of NSS (Nair Service Society) either.  

"Oldies who are both with dry brains are busy trying to analyse the contents of my skull. The masses lend an ear to talks about the state's development, and not to the blabberings of some aged youth. But what more can one expect other than the smell of black dye from such dry skulls!" said VS.

Mocking at the UDF, VS said NSS has now become the only resort for the Opposition. "At least now they should realise that there no longer exist communities that dance to the tune of one who dons the garb of a Pope among them. If they had the courage they should have talked about the development of the state or its social security initiatives. But they simply avoid these so as not to get the public thinking," the post read.

The CPM leader also felt that the UDF was worried about the coming by-elections, as is evident from their statements. Referring to the floods and the financial crisis that the country is undergoing, VS said the Opposition did not seem interested in any of these issues. 

"The UDF, which is acting like BJP's B team, is not interested in any such issue. All they do is harp about Sabarimala. It was the BJP which argued for women entry to Sabarimala. When the Supreme Court accepted their demand, it was the BJP that first welcomed the decision. But when the order was implemented on ground, the UDF and the BJP are ironically protesting against it," said VS. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VS Achuthanandan K Sudhakaran Nair Service Society
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp