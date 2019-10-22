Home States Kerala

Kerala to witness extreme weather events frequently

With sea on one side and Western Ghats on the other, state will severely be affected by climate change because of global warming

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi on Monday woke up to heavy waterlogging, due to incessant rain, throwing life out of gear. A scene from Kaloor | Albin Mathew

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Global warming is having its worst impact on the state as it is tucked between the Western Ghats on the one side and the sea on the other. This is reflected in the recurring number of extreme weather events in recent years, starting with back-to-back droughts in 2015 and 2016, followed by the Ockhi cyclonic storm last year, said scientists.

“We are most likely to see both ends of extreme weather situations due to global warming,” said Dr Abhilash S, associate director, Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cusat. He said the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are warming at a higher rate than other oceans, severely affecting the weather patterns in Kerala. “Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are warming at the rate of 1.1 degree Celsius in about 120 years, compared to other oceans that warm at the rate of 0.8-0.9 degree Celsius in the same period,” he said.

Due to global warming, the  “dipole” formation over the western and eastern parts of the Indian ocean, commonly referred as IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) or the Indian Nino —the irregular oscillation of sea-surface temperatures, in which the western Indian Ocean becomes alternately warmer and then colder than the eastern part of the ocean — has been the strongest now. “We are seeing the strongest IOD since 1997,” explained Dr Abhilash.

Dr Renoj J Thayyen, scientist, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, pointed out that the recurrence of extreme climate events, especially in Kerala, is becoming more frequent due to climate change. “The 2018 floods were termed as a once-in-a-century event, but these extreme events are becoming more frequent,” said Thayyen.

Similarly, there used to be thunderstorms between October and November rain. Now, the event is not as frequent, said Dr Thayyen, a glaciologist who studied thinning of Gangotri glaciers. “Big climate events can happen anytime and the uncertainty has especially increased in Kerala due to our geographical position,” he said. Dr Abhilash said the central Arabian Sea, which normally cools down after monsoon rains, did not do so this time due to the abnormal warming of the sea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
global warming Kerala
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp