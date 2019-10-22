Home States Kerala

Why can't Kerala government dissolve corporation, asks HC after waterlogging hits Kochi

Published: 22nd October 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Kochi waterlogging

A petrol pump submerged after incessant rain hit Kochi on Monday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the waterlogging that threw life out of gear in Kochi city on Monday, the Kerala High Court on Monday orally asked why the state government was not initiating steps to dissolve the Kochi Corporation.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said that the government should act against the Corporation as per the provisions of the Municipality Act. The court made the observation when the amicus curiae appointed in Perandoor canal cleaning case pointed out the woes of Kochites.

"Then sufferings of the denizens in Kochi are increasing and even after the rain receded thousands are forced to live in waterlogged houses. The situation in Kochi on Monday was graver than a deluge. There is no one to address the problems faced by the poor in the city. People cannot have the notion that the intervention of the court is needed to solve each and every issue. When the Corporation fails to deliver, the state should step in. You need not transform the city into Singapore, but ensure the basic amenities are provided to the people," the court noted.

It was the amicus curiae in Perandur canal case Sunil Jose who brought the plight of the denizens before the court.

TAGS
Kochi waterlogging Kerala government Kochi corporation Kerala HC
