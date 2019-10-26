Home States Kerala

Another Koodathayi? Woman alleges 7-member Kerala family wiped out by caretaker

State police chief Loknath Behera said some deaths of the family are suspicious and hence a probe has been launched. 

Published: 26th October 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

crime scene, police probe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of seven members of a family at Kalady in Karamana in the city is under a cloud as a relative alleges serial murder on the lines of the sensational Koodathayi case. The district crime branch has registered an FIR and began a probe after confirming that two deaths occurred under suspicious circumstances. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DCP Mohammed Arif has also been constituted.

The seven deaths of Koodam family took place over a period of 20 years. Koodam Gopinathan Nair, his wife Sumukhi Amma, daughter Jayasree, sons Balakrishnan, Jayaprakash, Gopinathan Nair's brothers' sons Unnikrishnan Nair and Jayamadhavan are the deceased. Jayamadhavan's death occurred in 2017 and the suspicion was triggered following his death. The deceased were living in a residence named 'Umanagaram' at Kalady. 

Probe initiated

State police chief Loknath Behera said some deaths of the family are suspicious and hence a probe has begun. "Prima facie, there is a suspicion. So I have entrusted the district crime branch to initiate a probe", he said. 

Complainant suspects former caretaker

According to the complaint filed by the relative, Prasannakumari, the deaths of Jayamadhavan and Jayaprakash are suspicious as the former caretaker of the family Raveendran Nair had grabbed the property of the family worth Rs 30 crore after forging a will in the name of a trust.

"During the death of Jayaprakash, Raveendran was present at the residence. When Jayaprakash fell unconscious, Raveendran took him in an autorickshaw to the hospital and did not inform any relatives. Moreover, Jayaprakash and Jayamadhavan were under treatment for mental illness. Raveendran also threatened me when I approached the police with a complaint. The papers proving their illness were also found charred in the residence. So we suspect that Jayaprakash and Jayamadhavan were murdered," said Prasannakumari.  

The complaint was filed before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DGP Loknath Behera in 2018. The neighbours also raised suspicion against Raveendran Nair stating that his association with the family was not transparent. 

Jayamadhavan's death was unnatural: Crime branch

As per the initial findings of the crime branch, the death of Jayamadhavan was unnatural as Raveendran had deliberately created a delay in taking him to the hospital even after he collapsed and fell unconscious at his residence. The crime branch registered the case only after the deaths of Jayamadhavan and Jayaprakash.

"We are weighing all options and the culprits would be brought to book soon. The probe is on and the statements of all the relatives and Raveendran Nair will be recorded," said a senior crime branch officer.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koodthail Gopinadhan Nair Kalady Karamana Koodathayi Koodathayi serial murder case Kerala crime
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp