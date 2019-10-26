Another Koodathayi? Woman alleges 7-member Kerala family wiped out by caretaker

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of seven members of a family at Kalady in Karamana in the city is under a cloud as a relative alleges serial murder on the lines of the sensational Koodathayi case. The district crime branch has registered an FIR and began a probe after confirming that two deaths occurred under suspicious circumstances. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DCP Mohammed Arif has also been constituted.

The seven deaths of Koodam family took place over a period of 20 years. Koodam Gopinathan Nair, his wife Sumukhi Amma, daughter Jayasree, sons Balakrishnan, Jayaprakash, Gopinathan Nair's brothers' sons Unnikrishnan Nair and Jayamadhavan are the deceased. Jayamadhavan's death occurred in 2017 and the suspicion was triggered following his death. The deceased were living in a residence named 'Umanagaram' at Kalady.

Probe initiated

State police chief Loknath Behera said some deaths of the family are suspicious and hence a probe has begun. "Prima facie, there is a suspicion. So I have entrusted the district crime branch to initiate a probe", he said.

Complainant suspects former caretaker

According to the complaint filed by the relative, Prasannakumari, the deaths of Jayamadhavan and Jayaprakash are suspicious as the former caretaker of the family Raveendran Nair had grabbed the property of the family worth Rs 30 crore after forging a will in the name of a trust.

"During the death of Jayaprakash, Raveendran was present at the residence. When Jayaprakash fell unconscious, Raveendran took him in an autorickshaw to the hospital and did not inform any relatives. Moreover, Jayaprakash and Jayamadhavan were under treatment for mental illness. Raveendran also threatened me when I approached the police with a complaint. The papers proving their illness were also found charred in the residence. So we suspect that Jayaprakash and Jayamadhavan were murdered," said Prasannakumari.

The complaint was filed before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DGP Loknath Behera in 2018. The neighbours also raised suspicion against Raveendran Nair stating that his association with the family was not transparent.

Jayamadhavan's death was unnatural: Crime branch

As per the initial findings of the crime branch, the death of Jayamadhavan was unnatural as Raveendran had deliberately created a delay in taking him to the hospital even after he collapsed and fell unconscious at his residence. The crime branch registered the case only after the deaths of Jayamadhavan and Jayaprakash.

"We are weighing all options and the culprits would be brought to book soon. The probe is on and the statements of all the relatives and Raveendran Nair will be recorded," said a senior crime branch officer.