Pocso court acquits 3 accused in minor Dalit girls’ death case

The Palakkad Pocso court acquitted three accused in the case in which two minor Dalit girls were found hanging in their houses at Attappalam in Walayar.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Palakkad Pocso court acquitted three accused in the case in which two minor Dalit girls were found hanging in their houses at Attappalam in Walayar.

Autopsy had revealed that both sisters were subject to sexual exploitation.The accused were V Madhu, 27, M Madhu, 27, both of Kallankad, Pambampallam, and Shibu, 43,of Nalluthaikal House, Rajakkad, Idukki. Palakkad first Additional District Judge S Muralikrishna pronounced the verdict.

Initially there were five accused in the case. Third accused Pradeep Kumar was acquitted by the court earlier for lack of evidence. A minor (17  years) is one of the remaining accused and the juvenile court will consider his case on November 15.

The incident happened in 2017 when two sisters — both minors — were found hanging in their house. The elder, 13, was found hanging on January 13, 2017 and her nine-year-old sister was found dead in the same manner on March 4 the same year.

Mother desolate
The mother of the two girls told media it was unbearable to see the court acquitting the accused. She said neither she nor her husband was aware that the verdict in the case would be delivered on Friday. Sobbing uncontrollably, she said she saw one of the accused abusing her daughter. She said she did not know how to further proceed in the case

