‘Semi-high speed railway line is Kerala’s transportation solution for future’

He clarified that the government finalised the project based on the energy-efficient and less emission aspects.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Tom Jose speaking at the Semi High-Speed Rail Corridor presentation organised by Better Kochi Response Group in Kochi on Saturday. Collector S Suhas and BKRG prez G Gopakumar are seen | Express

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The much-awaited Semi High-Speed Rail Line project titled ‘Silver Line’ will be the affordable solution for Kerala’s current transportation muddle, said Chief Secretary Tom Jose while speaking at a presentation organised by Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) and Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) here on Saturday. Though the land acquisition will be a challenge for the project, the chief secretary is hopeful of executing the proposal through viable financial models. “Land acquisition will be a major challenge as it will be the main expense in the project. We are looking at various value capturing finance models like diaspora bonds. Silver Line will be the solution to the transportation muddle we are finding ourselves in,” said Jose.

“The national highway development has been stagnant for the past 20 years. Finally, we managed to break the deadlock of land acquisition. Even then, transportation issues have not been solved. Annually, 13 per cent more vehicles are added to our roads every year. Though air connectivity has improved, one-way fare between Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram is still  `4,000. It costs nearly `20 per km,” said Jose.

He clarified that the government finalised the project based on the energy-efficient and less emission aspects. “We zeroed in on the semi high-speed rail as the most convenient and energy-efficient model which can carry passengers from T’Puram to Kasaragod in just four hours. The maximum speed will be 200 kmph. The ticket fare is proposed at Rs 2.75 per km,” he said.

Besides, Jose stated that the hardship faced by people can be compensated with its efficient service in future like Kochi Metro Rail.”Any project of this magnitude will create hardships. When Kochi Metro Rail was mooted, many were apprehensive about the project. Though Kochiites suffered a lot during its construction, we all can see the results now. We will soon be able to make Kochi Metro the backbone of intracity transportation of the city,” he said.

The government is also planning a marine loop line along Marine Drive. “The loop line will be integrated with Ernakulam boat jetty and Kochi Metro. The proposed second corridor of Kochi Metro from JLN Stadium to Kakkanad will join Silver Line at Kakkanad,” said Jose.

Silver Line
Semi High-Speed Rail 
Corridor by KRDCL
Travel Time: 4 hours (Thiruvananthapuram - Kasaragod)
Train Speed: 200 kmph
Ticket rate:  Rs 2.75 per kilometre
Proposed project cost: 
Rs 66,079 crore
Total Stations: 10 (Feeder stations between the major stations will be added later)
Total distance covered: 
531.45 km
Number of lines: Double Track
Number of coaches: 
9 cars initially, 12 cars later
Expected daily ridership:  
67,740 (by 2024), 82,266 (By 2028), 1,16,681 (by 2040) and 1,47,120 (by 2051)

