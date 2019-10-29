Dalit sisters' death: Protectors or predators? Political postings haunt CWCs

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The mysterious deaths of siblings in Walayar has brought into focus the functioning of Child Welfare Committees (CWC) in the state. Sources said there are many loopholes in the appointment of CWC members as many of them are selected based on political consideration. Lawyers, who fill majority of the CWC member posts, do not consider the interests of children. Instead, they take up cases to boost their careers and make a windfall.

“Gross injustice is going on in CWCs. A child in distress is first approached by the CWC which has quasi-judicial powers. There are many instances where the lawyer-cum-CWC-member will alert his juniors or friends to take up the case of the child. CWCs are normally practising lawyers. Quitting the CWC after three years, they are seen specialising in Pocso cases,” said an officer at the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD).

The CWC has stooped to the level of a body canvassing cases for the lawyers, the officer said. “Lakhs of rupees will be pumped to scuttle Pocso cases if the accused is rich and wants to save his face. It’s a big nexus,” the officer added.

As per the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015, a practising professional with a degree in child psychology/psychiatry/ law/social work/ sociology or human development is the criteria for selection of CWC members. Practising lawyers enter the CWC using these qualifications.

Malappuram incident

In 2016, the then Malappuram district CWC chairman advocate Sherif Ullath was removed from the post after an FIR was filed on him for allegedly facilitating illegal adoption of a newborn. As per the FIR, Sherif, along with another CWC member advocate Najmal Babu, illegally gave the child to a couple in Malappuram. Though police went ahead with the case, the High Court issued a stay on the probe.

Wayanad CWC dispersed

Two years ago, Wayanad CWC was disbanded after its chairman Fr Thomas Joseph Therakam and member Sr Betty Jose were framed as accused in the Kottiyoor rape case. However, both were later acquitted.

Controversy in Kollam

In Kollam, a controversy erupted when a probation officer under the social justice department became a CWC member three months before his retirement. He was a leader of a Left-affiliated union and his political clout allegedly helped him secure second rank in the selection list to the chairman post of Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR). In Malappuram CWC, a member doubles up as Wandoor block panchayat member.

‘Govt should draft special law’

Advocate J Sandhya, former KeSCPCR member, said CWC members’ legal background could help move cases in a child-friendly manner. “But persons are picked not looking into their proven track record in handling children’s issues but political leanings,” she said. A child right activist said beyond what was broadly mentioned in Juvenile Justice Act, the government must draft specific laws to ensure that only people who have a genuine interest in kids’ issues become officials of bodies like CWC. WCD special secretary Biju Prabhakar said action is initiated against such erring members once charges are proved, he said.