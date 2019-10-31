Amazon to open store specifically for Indian Ayurvedic manufacturers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could be good news for the Ayurveda sector, e-commerce giant Amazon has decided to open a store specifically for Indian Ayurvedic manufacturers.

"Business to consumer e-commerce is the best way for Ayurvedic manufacturers to establish an online presence," said Rachit Jain, head - consumables category, Global Selling - Amazon India. He was speaking at the session on 'Innovation in Packaging, Marketing, Branding for Domestic and International Market' held as part of the Global Ayurveda Summit, 2019 on Thursday.

He said, "Herbal and beauty is the biggest category on Amazon.com. It offers a big opportunity for Ayurvedic product manufacturers. There are more than 50,000 global sellers on Amazon from India. To help take Ayurveda globally, Amazon.com is opening a store specifically for Indian Ayurvedic manufacturers." According to him, the products will have to comply with the regulations in the countries in which the products are to be sold.

"Manufacturers desirous of selling on Amazon will have to submit details about them to ensure only quality products are listed on the site. Amazon makes available the service of third-party certifiers to help firms get their products cross the regulatory hurdles," he said.

Tridha Gajjar, senior faculty, Communication Design, National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad also spoke during the session. Gajjar said the importance of packaging. She elaborated on the relationship between the shape of the container and the product. "The functionality, modularity, sustainability and recyclability are other aspects to be considered while deciding on the packaging," she said.