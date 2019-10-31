Home States Kerala

Don’t glorify Maoists: Pinarayi Vijayan to Opposition

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked the Opposition tnot to glorify the Maoists.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked the Opposition tnot to glorify the Maoists. “They are not merely people who go around tribal settlements asking for rice and provisions,” he remarked.

Pinarayi said the state government was engaged in efforts to bring Maoists back to the mainstream through a rehabilitation package. At the same time, it is the Constitutional duty of the elected government to protect the state’s law and order and ensure democratic way of life. “The police will have to take action to protect life and property of citizens,” he said.

The Chief Minister said 178 Thunderbolt commandos and 223 Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad members were recruited and given training for anti-Naxal operations during the UDF regime. He said the specialised force has been constituted to curb the menace of armed Maoists who were trying to expand their presence in North Kerala.

Chennithala flays govt

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala launched a scathing attack on the LDF Government terming the encounters as staged ‘extra-judicial killings’. He dubbed the encounter as an attempt by the police officials to show their bravado before the Union Government with an eye on Central funds and plum postings.  He also flayed the Chief Minister for speaking on the issue only after Opposition raised it in the assembly. “The state never expects such a shameful act and that too when a Communist Chief Minister is at the helm,” he said. Chennithala said there were reports that some of the slain Maoists had expressed their willingness to surrender.

Opposition accuses govt of staging extra-judicial killings

T’Puram : In the wake of the recent Maoist encounter deaths in Palakkad, the Opposition on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into all three police encounters against the Left-wing ultras that have taken place in the state since the LDF Government assumed office.  Seeking permission for an adjournment motion on the matter, Indian Union Muslim League’s N Shamsudheen said seven Left-wing extremists have been killed in three encounters and expressed doubts whether all the episodes were staged by the police. He added findings of previous magisterial inquiries into Maoist encounters in Nilambur and Wayanad were still unknown. “The CPM is a party that opposes capital punishment. But in the case of Maoists, there is no arrest, no trial, but only shoot at sight,” the MLA said.

