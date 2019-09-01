Home States Kerala

Commercial courts for hearing business disputes on the anvil

E P Jayarajan, Minister for Industries, said the state government was consulting with the Kerala High Court and the Law Department for establishing such courts.

Published: 01st September 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

E P Jayarajan, Minister for Industries and Sports, exchanging pleasantries with businessmen at the interacive session with business fraternity at Bolgatty Palace in Kochi | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government is planning to establish commercial courts in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode to settle long-pending business-related disputes as part of its strategy to improve ‘Ease of Doing Business’.

E P Jayarajan, Minister for Industries, said the state government was consulting with the Kerala High Court and the Law Department for establishing such courts. He was speaking at an interactive session with the business fraternity at Bolgatty Palace here on Saturday.

K Ellangovan, Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce), said the earlier plan was to ask the district courts to deal with commercial disputes. However, it was realised that allowing district courts to handle commercial disputes only added to the huge backlog of cases. An amendment in the High Court Act is required for setting up commercial courts. When commercial courts are established, the High Court will act as the Appellate Authority, Ellangovan told Express.

The Industries Minister also announced a slew of measures to improve Kerala’s ranking in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ index. This includes allowing businessmen to go ahead with building structures for any investment up to Rs 10 crore without waiting for approvals or licence. The free licence is valid for three years and they can avail the required approvals within this period, he said.

5,000 acres to be acquired for industrial parks

The Minister said the government had decided to acquire 5,000 acres within 40 km of the new Kannur airport for establishing industrial parks. He said three tahsildars of the area have been appointed to find the required land.

While Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation will be the authority establishing the industrial parks,

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
commercial courts
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp