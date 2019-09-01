Entertainment tax on cinema tickets not to affect viewers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has allowed local self-governments to collect 8.5 per cent entertainment tax on cinema tickets priced above `100 and 5 per cent on those priced up to `100. However, the ticket prices will not go up as the liability would be borne by the cinema halls. An order by the Local Self-government department said the entertainment tax would be levied without causing any liability to the viewers. Now on, theatres need not obtain the seal of the local bodies on tickets.