More KSRTC inter-state services during Onam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Transport Corporation will operate more inter-state service during Onam. Additional services will be operated to Bengaluru from September 4-17. Passengers can apply for online reservation.

As many as 10 services will be operated from Bengaluru to different cities, including Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kottarakkara, Changanassery, Kannur and Sultan Bathery from September 4 to 14. There will be 17 services operating to Bengaluru from different cities between September 7 to 16.



As per the agreement with Tamil Nadu, services are being operated from Velamkanni, Palani, Thenkasi, Coimbatore, Kulachal, Arumana, Thengapattanam, Pechippara, Manavalakurichi and Nagercoil. Also the existing inter-state services from Bengaluru, Kollur - Mookambika, Nagercoil, Thankasi, Coimbatore, Mangalapuram, Kanyakumari, Mysore, Madurai, Palani, Velamkanni and Ootty will continue. More information is available at www.ksrtconline.com.