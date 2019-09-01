Now, rogue motorists will face full force of the law

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Next time if your underage child is caught driving a vehicle, you may be the one to go behind bars! And if you are caught for a violation, the authorities may send you on a social service stint or a refresher course. The fine imposed for traffic violations will go up by at least 10 times.

Vehicle manufacturers have to pay a fine of Rs 100 crore if they violate manufacturing norms. Unauthorised alterations to a vehicle invite a fine of Rs 5,000, in addition to six months’ imprisonment.

Incorporating novel changes as part of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the state government is all set to strictly implement the same from Sunday. With the country ushering radical changes in the MV Act, the state is gearing up to implement it in full force. Instead of stopping vehicles, vehicle checking would be made digital, said Transport Minister A K Saseendran. This is being done as part of revising the mode of vehicle checking. As part of road safety action plan, strict checking would be carried out from September 3. As part of amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, revised fines are to be imposed from Sunday, the Transport Minister told media persons here on Saturday.

If traffic violations lead to cancellation or suspension of licence, they have to undergo refresher courses. Further the MVD, in association with the Social Justice and Health Departments, is also planning to send offenders for a social service stint. MV Act’s strict enforcement follows rising number of mishaps, said the Minister. There were more than 10,000 accidents across the state in the last three monthwhich claimed 1,203 lives.