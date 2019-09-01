Pala bypoll: Joseph comes out against fielding Nisha Jose K Mani

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Though the Jose K Mani faction is determined to proceed with the discussions on fielding Nisha Jose K Mani in Pala, Kerala Congress (M) working chairman PJ Joseph insisted on issuing the party symbol only to a candidate who has ‘acceptance among all’.

A majority of the leaders who took part in a meeting held at Thodupuzha on Saturday demanded not to field a person who is not a party member.

LDF candidate Mani C Kappan on Saturday filed his nomination papers for the September 23 Pala bypoll. Kappan, who is contesting for the fourth consecutive time, submitted his papers to the returning officer Lalam BDO E Dilshad.