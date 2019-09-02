Kochi Woman alleges rape, torture by Hyderabad man over refusal to join IS, Police launch probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Sunday launched a detailed probe into a complaint lodged by a woman from Ranni in Pathanamthitta alleging she was raped by a Hyderabad native and also tortured for refusing to serve as a nurse for Islamic State (IS), the terror outfit.

The 26-year-old woman narrated her ordeal to Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera during his adalat at Pathanamthitta on Saturday. Though her complaint lacked enough details regarding the IS episode, she alleged that the man, with who she had a live-in relationship, had raped her promising to marry her.

“We have received the complaint and ordered a detailed probe. We need to collect more details about the person the woman has mentioned in the complaint,” Behera said.

As per the complainant, the incident occurred three years ago when the woman, a Hindu, was working in a hospital in Hyderabad. She had an affair with the man, a native of Miryalaguda (now in Telangana) who also worked at the same hospital. The man was a Muslim who converted to Christianity before embracing Islam again. The complainant alleged she got pregnant during their relationship but was forced to undergo an abortion.

She alleged the man demanded that she convert to Islam and work at hospitals in IS camps. She alleged he took away her money and gold ornaments. In 2017, she returned to Ranni after he abandoned her.