Home States Kerala

‘Oppn should stop seeing Kashmir through the prism of Pakistan’, says BJP general secretary Ram Madhav adressing Ernakulam BJP event

Ram Madhav  credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking the stern decision to abrogate the Article.

Published: 02nd September 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav interacting with Lt-Gen Sarath Chand at ‘New India New Kashmir’meet organised by BJP district committee in Kochi on Sunday. Party state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan is also seen | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘The Opposition should stop seeing Jammu and Kashmir through the prism of Pakistan, said  Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary. He was addressing the ‘New India New Kashmir’ event organised by Ernakulam BJP on Sunday to explain the Centre’s decision to abolish Article 370.     

Madhav alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan opposed the move due to political expediency.
“Those opposing the decision, including the Chief Minister of Kerala, are doing so due to their ignorance or political expediency. They should understand that the Article was against the tenets of the Constitution. Instead of criticising the government for not consulting the Kashmiris before taking the decision, the CPM ought to ask whether the then Congress leadership consulted the people when they brought in the Article,” he said.    

Ram Madhav  credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking the stern decision to abrogate the Article.“It took just 72 hours to end the 72 years of agony made by the draconian Article 370. RSS has been demanding the removal of the article for the last seven decades. Finally, it took a Narendra Modi to scrap it,” said Madhav. He said the state will soon witness a wave of development and the permanent normalcy will be achieved soon.

BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan presided. Lt-General Sarath Chand, former Vice- Chief of Army Staff spoke. Richard Hay, Rajya Sabha, MP, state secretaries AN Nazeer, Renu Suresh, minority morcha national secretary A V Sabu, district general secretary M N Madhu and Ernakulam assembly constituency president C V Rajagopal attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan Ram Madhav BJP general secretary New India New Kashmir Ernakulam BJP Article 370 AN Nazeer
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp