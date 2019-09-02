Home States Kerala

‘Shatter expectations, learn to be comfortable with uncertainty’, Thiruvananthapuram-based young entrepreneur's mantra for entrepreneurs

Fynd is planning forays into Southeast Asia soon and the Middle East eventually, he said.

Sreeraman M G, founder of Fynd (File Photo |EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Not many would have heard about Thiruvananthapuram-based young entrepreneur Sreeraman M G. But Fynd, a startup company he co-founded, hit the headlines recently after corporate giant Reliance Industries Ltd acquired 87.6 per cent stake in the online shopping platform for Rs 295 crore.

Entrepreneurship was Sreeraman’s dream right from college days and graphic designing was his passion. Being a good networker, he established links online with like-minded youngsters who were also nursing the entrepreneurial dream. The network exposed him to diverse ideas and business models at an early age.
 “After graduating in Civil Engineering, I landed a job at Infosys. But I quit within a few months as I found software and design to be like chalk and cheese,” said Sreeraman, 32, on the sidelines of an event at Mar Ivanios Vidyanagar. “It was a tough decision but I had to follow my heart,” he said. The passion for design prompted him to enrol for a master’s course at Industrial Design Centre in IIT Bombay. After efforts to simultaneously juggle between entrepreneurship and studies failed, Sreeraman dropped out in 2012 to take the plunge as a full-time entrepreneur.

The first venture was Shopsense Retail Technology, a B2B retail and inventory management solution. In 2015, Sreeraman and two other entrepreneurs launched the fashion e-commerce portal Fynd.
It started by fulfilling online orders from fashion stores in Mumbai. Over the next four years, Fynd became a leading technology platform and solutions provider for merchants to manage their inventory and sales across multiple demand channels.

Word of advice
Becoming an entrepreneur may involve shattering the typical expectations that people may have from you, says Sreeraman. “You need to be ready to take risks and be comfortable with the uncertainty that the role of an entrepreneur can give you for many years,” he added.

