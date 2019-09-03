Home States Kerala

Ivory case: Kerala gets 2 more weeks to file report

 The Kerala High Court on Monday granted two more weeks to the state government to submit the final report in the case relating to ivory seizure from the home of actor Mohanlal.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted two more weeks to the state government to submit the final report in the case relating to ivory seizure from the home of actor Mohanlal. It will be submitted before the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III. The HC order came on the petition from A A Paulose of Udyogamandal, Kochi, challenging the government order granting ownership certificate to actor Mohanlal for the ivories seized from the actor’s Thevara home in Kochi, in 2012. 

When the case came up for hearing, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden submitted that the three weeks granted by the HC had expired on August 19. 

The proceedings could not be completed within the timeframe due to several reasons. The Chief Wildlife Warden had communicated the matter to the government and sought immediate orders and the matter is pending before the government. The department is expecting a response from the government within a week. 

Comments

