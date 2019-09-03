Home States Kerala

Jose K Mani keen on Rahul hitting campaign trail

One of the major reasons of Jose K Mani to rope in Rahul Gandhi is to evoke the Congress leader’s Roman Catholic roots among the voters as the constituency is dominated by the community.

Published: 03rd September 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi and Jose K Mani

Rahul Gandhi and Jose K Mani. (Photo | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, who had put in all pressure to get the Pala assembly seat for his close confidant Jose Tom Pulikkunnel, is now pressing the Congress leadership for the presence of Rahul Gandhi during campaigning. While the Congress leadership does not generally get national leaders for campaigning during byelections, Jose had argued that the Congress high command must consider Pala as a special case and get Rahul Gandhi to  campaign during the final stages.

“A huge victory margin is required for the Kerala Congress, especially Jose K Mani faction, and the party wants to plug all loopholes and for that there is a general feeling that the presence of Rahul Gandhi will give the much-required boost in the electoral battle,” a senior Congress leader told Express.

It may be noted that in the 2016 assembly elections, K M Mani won the Pala seat against Mani C Kappan with a margin of 4,703 votes and the KC(M) wants to make sure that the party candidate wins with a record margin this time.Rahul Gandhi had, as AICC president, came to Pala and visited K M Mani’s family after the veteran leader’s passing away and Jose K Mani wants to cash in on the popularity of the Congress party’s national leader and crowd puller to ensure that the party candidate gets maximum votes.

The Catholic Church is a major factor in Pala byelection and with both Jose Tom Pulikkunnel and Mani C Kappan being Roman Catholics with deep roots in the constituency, the KC(M) will be trying to evoke the memories of late Mani and the bonhomie he had shared with the church. Jose K Mani has always been a regular representative of the Government of India during the beatification and canonisation of saints at the Vatican and with his Delhi contacts, he shares an excellent rapport with the Vatican council in India.

One of the major reasons of Jose K Mani to rope in Rahul Gandhi is to evoke the Congress leader’s Roman Catholic roots among the voters as the constituency is dominated by the community.“These are early days of electioneering and we have to work out the modalities and whether the visit of Rahul Gandhi is necessary as generally national leaders of Congress party does not participate in byelection campaigns,”a senior Congress leader told Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jose K Mani Kerala Congress (M) Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp