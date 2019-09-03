Home States Kerala

Kerala government recommends handing over Titanium graft case to CBI

Former CM Oommen Chandy, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the accused in the case relating to irregularites in the setting up of effluent treatment plant at Travancore Titanium Products.

Published: 03rd September 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has recommended handing over the 2006 Titanium effluent treatment plant graft case to the CBI. Former Chief Minsiter Oommen Chandy and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the accused in the case relating to irregularites in the setting up of effluent treatment plant at state owned Travancore Titanium Products (TTP) Ltd.

According to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau which probed the case, the accused had conspired to appoint a consultant, causing undue pecuniary advantage to the firm and consequent loss to the public sector entity.

No global tender was invited for the construction of the effluent treatment plant. Fomer Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju and former TTP chairman T Balakrishnan are among the other accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Anti Corruption Bureau Kerala titanium plant case Oommen Chandy Ramesh Chennithala CBI Kerala government Travancore Titanium Products
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp