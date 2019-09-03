Kerala government recommends handing over Titanium graft case to CBI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has recommended handing over the 2006 Titanium effluent treatment plant graft case to the CBI. Former Chief Minsiter Oommen Chandy and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the accused in the case relating to irregularites in the setting up of effluent treatment plant at state owned Travancore Titanium Products (TTP) Ltd.

According to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau which probed the case, the accused had conspired to appoint a consultant, causing undue pecuniary advantage to the firm and consequent loss to the public sector entity.

No global tender was invited for the construction of the effluent treatment plant. Fomer Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju and former TTP chairman T Balakrishnan are among the other accused.