Malayali students held with ganja in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Karnataka police arrested seven Malayali engineering students who were trying to sell marijuana on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Ullal police said they seized 1.103 kg of marijuana from them.

They valued the contraband at Rs 41,000.

The police officials picked up the students from Chembugudde at Thokkottu on the border with Manjeshwaram. All of them are students of an engineering college in Mangaluru, an officer said. Police seized a motorcycle worth Rs 1 lakh, six mobile phones, a digital weighing machine, and Rs 460 in cash from them.