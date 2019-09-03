PSC fraud: Accused cop surrenders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A civil police constable, arraigned as fifth accused in the PSC examination fraud case in which several SFI leaders were party to, has surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here. Gokul, who is deployed at the Special Armed Police Camp, turned up before the magistrate after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail recently.

The High Court had also directed Gokul to surrender himself before the authorities within 10 days.

A source said the Crime Branch would seek Gokul’s custody. It added Gokul and another accused Safir helped SFI leaders A N Naseem, Sivarenjith and Pranav cheat in police constable test.The agency had found the two sent answers to the smartphones worn by the accused inside the examination hall.