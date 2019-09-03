Home States Kerala

Rahul appeals Kerala CM to initiate reconstruction of bridge ravaged by floods

The Congress MP also requested the state government to provide a temporary structure for time being to ensure safe access between the villages.

Published: 03rd September 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visiting the flood-hit areas of the constituency

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visiting the flood-hit areas of the constituency. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealing him to reconstruct Kaippinikadavu bridge in Malappuram district which was ravaged by floods.

The Congress MP apprised that the Kaippinikadavu bridge is the lifeline of Kurumbilangode and Chiungathara villages. He further said that the lack of connectivity due to the ravaged bridge is hampering the recovery process in the area which was hit by the deluge.

In a letter dated September 2, Gandhi said, "During the recent visit to my constituency, I met the residents of Kurumbilangode and Chiungathara village in Chungathara Grama Panchayath of Malappuram district. Both the villages have suffered extensive damage during the recent floods."

"The Kaippinikadavu bridge, which is the lifeline that connects the two villages Kurumbilangode and Chungathara has collapsed. Lack of connectivity between the villages has further slowed down the recovery process in the area," the letter reads.

He also requested the state government to provide a temporary structure for time being to ensure safe access between the villages.

"I request you to kindly take the steps towards the reconstruction of the bridge at the earliest. In the interim, a temporary structure to ensure safe access between the villages may be provided," it added.

As many as 113 people lost their lives in the floods that had crippled the state earlier last month.

Soon after the state was hit by the floods, Chief Minister Vijayan had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to the deluge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Pinarayi Vijayan Kaippinikadavu bridge Kerala Floods
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp