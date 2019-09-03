Home States Kerala

Thushar claims audio clip proves his stand; Nazil files civil case

Nazil said he has filed a civil case also on August 29 as Thushar was trying to leave the country. 

Published: 03rd September 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

BDJS president Thushar Vellappally

BDJS president Thushar Vellappally

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The drama that unfolded in the UAE on August 20 with the arrest of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief and NDA state convenor Thushar Vellapally in a bounced cheque case took a curious turn on Monday as audio clips started circulating in which the complainant was heard asking his friend for a loan of `5 lakh to get a blank cheque signed by Thushar.

Nazil Abdullah, the NRI businessman from Thrissur, who filed the complaint, admitted that it was his voice but claimed it was edited. Meanwhile, he filed a civil case in a Dubai court in a bid to stop Thushar from leaving the country without settling the deal.

Nazil had lodged a complaint with Al Nuaimia police station in Ajman, UAE, alleging that Thushar had refused to pay AED 9 million (nearly Rs 18 crore) due to him in a 10-year-old deal. In the audio clip, Nazil is heard asking his friend Kabir to arrange Rs 5 lakh. He says a person in the UAE is in possession of a cheque issued by Thushar and he is ready to hand over the cheque on payment of Rs 5 lakh. 

He is heard offering a partnership deal to start a business venture, if Thushar agrees to pay AED 2 million to settle the case. Nazil said the conversation took place three months ago and the friend might have handed over the audio clip due to pressure. 

“I had pledged the blank cheque and the documents pertaining to my contract with Thushar’s Boeing Construction Company LLC with a third person to avail a loan. I sought a Rs 5 lakh loan from my friend to close the deal and get the documents released. They have released an edited version of the conversation which I can prove,” he said.

Nazil said he has filed a civil case also on August 29 as Thushar was trying to leave the country. However, Thushar said the audio clip has proved his innocence and revealed the plot to trap him. “I didn’t have any document regarding the deal with him as my company was shut down years ago.

However, my friends here and the bank authorities helped me collect old documents which clearly prove I don’t owe him money. The cheque was signed in 2011 and the UAE had introduced new cheque leaves with watermark in 2012. The old cheque could have been stolen from my office and it is not valid,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thushar Vellapally
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp