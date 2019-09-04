One-year moratorium on agriculture loans

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Level Bankers’ Committee meet held here on Tuesday decided to give moratorium on agriculture loans of farmers for one year with effect from August 23.

All the farmers who depend on farming for livelihood would benefit from the moratorium. As many as 1,038 villages were declared flood-hit by the state government this year.

The meeting decided to allow moratorium from August 23, the date of the notification issued by the state government. Last year, around 1,250 villages were declared flood-hit in the state.