Home States Kerala

PSC question leaked from outside exam hall: Crime Branch sources

Crime Branch sources said the details emerged while questioning Gokul, a Civil Police Officer, attached with the Special Armed Police camp here. 

Published: 04th September 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch probing the PSC exam fraud case involving SFI leaders of University College has got proof suggesting that the question paper of the Civil Police Constable exam was leaked from outside the examination hall.

Crime Branch sources said the details emerged while questioning Gokul, a Civil Police Officer, attached with the Special Armed Police camp here. 

“He has admitted to the crime. He, along with Safir, sent the answers as SMS to the phones of the accused. The phones were kept outside the exam halls with their bluetooth switched on. The devices were paired with smartphones worn by the accused who were writing exam,” said a Crime Branch official. 
The sleuths believe that somebody would have taken the question paper out of the hall, photographed them and relayed to the phones of Gokul and Safir. 

The duo then messaged the answers to the mobile phones of A N Naseem, Sivarenjith and Pranav- all SFI leaders of University College, who were first nabbed for stabbing a co-student. 
“The invigilators’ role is also under the lens,” said a source, adding the details of the invigilators will be sought from PSC. 
“Information has been sought regarding the question-setters of the exam. All aspects of the case will be probed,” said the source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSC exam fraud
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp