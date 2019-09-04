PSC question leaked from outside exam hall: Crime Branch sources

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch probing the PSC exam fraud case involving SFI leaders of University College has got proof suggesting that the question paper of the Civil Police Constable exam was leaked from outside the examination hall.



Crime Branch sources said the details emerged while questioning Gokul, a Civil Police Officer, attached with the Special Armed Police camp here.

“He has admitted to the crime. He, along with Safir, sent the answers as SMS to the phones of the accused. The phones were kept outside the exam halls with their bluetooth switched on. The devices were paired with smartphones worn by the accused who were writing exam,” said a Crime Branch official.

The sleuths believe that somebody would have taken the question paper out of the hall, photographed them and relayed to the phones of Gokul and Safir.

The duo then messaged the answers to the mobile phones of A N Naseem, Sivarenjith and Pranav- all SFI leaders of University College, who were first nabbed for stabbing a co-student.

“The invigilators’ role is also under the lens,” said a source, adding the details of the invigilators will be sought from PSC.

“Information has been sought regarding the question-setters of the exam. All aspects of the case will be probed,” said the source.