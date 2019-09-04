Home States Kerala

Varapuzha sex scam: Shobha John, three others acquitted

The Crime Branch had registered 32 cases in connection with the scandal. The trial proceedings have been completed in seven cases.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Shobha John (inset)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday acquitted four, including prime accused Shobha John, in a case related to the sensational Varapuzha sex scam in which a minor girl was allegedly exploited by numerous persons. Shobha, 43, and Anil Kumar, 39, both from Thiruvananthapuram, and parents of the victim were accused in the case. 

Shobha is infamous for her involvement in various criminal cases in the state. The court had sentenced her to jail term in other cases related to the sex scandal. 

The charges against the accused were Shobha allegedly bought the victim by handing over `1 lakh to her mother at Kasaragod railway station on June 23, 2011. 

The victim was reportedly forced into flesh trade. After completing the probe, the Crime Branch had filed a chargesheet before the court concerned. 

Later, it carried out a detailed probe and found Shobha promised the parents of the victim to provide her with good education. No money was handed over to the parents. Since the Crime Branch failed to prove the case, the court decided to acquit all the accused. The Crime Branch had registered 32 cases in connection with the scandal. The trial proceedings have been completed in seven cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varapuzha sex scam Shobha John
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp