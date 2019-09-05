CM, ministers accord sendoff to Governor P Sathasivam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues accorded a send off to outgoing Governor P Sathasivam at the Trivandrum airport on Wednesday. Pinarayi and ministers Kadakampally Surendran, A K Balan, K Krishnankutty and KT Jaleel received Sathasivam at the technical area of the airport.

Sathasivam then inspected a parade by the police and proceeded to the domestic airport from where he took a domestic flight to Chennai. Along with the Chief Minister, his wife Kamala and ministers, also present at the airport were: Chief Secretary Tom Jose, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Air Officer Commanding in Chief of IAF’s Southern Air Command Air Marshshal B Suresh, Station Commandant of Pangode Military Station Brigadier C G Arun, District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, City Police Commissioner M R Ajith Kumar and General Administration Secretary Biswanath Sinha.