CM, ministers accord sendoff to Governor P Sathasivam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues accorded a send off to outgoing Govenor P Sathasivam at the Trivandrum airport on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife Kamala and ministers at the Thiruvananthapuram airport to see off Governor P Sathasivam who demitted office on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues accorded a send off to outgoing Governor P Sathasivam at the Trivandrum airport on Wednesday. Pinarayi and ministers Kadakampally Surendran, A K Balan, K Krishnankutty and KT Jaleel received Sathasivam at the technical area of the airport.

Sathasivam then inspected a parade by the police and proceeded to the domestic airport from where he took a domestic flight to Chennai. Along with the Chief Minister, his wife Kamala and ministers, also present at the airport were: Chief Secretary Tom Jose, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Air Officer Commanding in Chief of IAF’s Southern Air Command Air Marshshal B Suresh, Station Commandant of Pangode Military Station Brigadier C G Arun, District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, City Police Commissioner M R Ajith Kumar and General Administration Secretary Biswanath Sinha.

