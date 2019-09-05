Crime Branch issues lookout notice against UNA office bearers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has issued a lookout notice against the United Nurses Association national president Jasmin Sha and three other office bearers in an alleged financial misappropriation case.

The look out notices that came in various newspapers allege that the accused have been hiding in various places and information regarding them can be conveyed to the police officers.

The allegation of financial misappropriation is being probed by a special team on the directive of the High Court. Earlier, the Crime Branch had probed the allegation but could not find evidences to suggest financial fraud was committed by the accused.

Meanwhile, Sha said he has not gone into hiding. He said the newly constituted special team has not asked him to turn up for questioning.

UNA is an umbrella organisation of nurses working in the private sector. UNA has been spearheading the agitations for better pay and working conditions for nurses across the state.